Significant severe weather potential Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The potential for strong to severe weather is placing the Shenandoah Valley and portions of West Virginia on high alert for Monday afternoon. Rainfall received late Sunday afternoon and evening are solely the start to what could become a much more dangerous situation as the work week begins.

Several hazards are on the table for Monday afternoon and evening including strong to damaging winds, large destructive hail, and the threat for tornadoes. In addition to these hazards, heavy rainfall is expected with with any storm that develops during the afternoon hours. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day thanks to the heightened potential and impacts of severe weather.

Due to the elevated concern of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under an “Enhanced Risk”, which is a level three out of five. By meeting this threshold, it signifies the potential for numerous strong to severe storms with high end impacts. Damaging winds are the most likely threat from these storms, in additional to heavy rainfall. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also still possible, all thanks to a setup that is much more commonly seen in the Springtime months, rather than early August.

Although severe weather is never a guarantee, the ingredients are there for what could be a potentially significant event. Early morning cloud cover is forecasted to disenpate by mid to late morning, with only a few lingering clouds remaining. Sunday night fog is also expected to mix out of the region just after the Monday morning commute. With clearing skies and sunshine, a ripe atmosphere for storm development, and a multitude of parameters in check, thunderstorms that develop during the afternoon may quickly grow in coverage. Whether storm coverage is widespread or more isolated, conditions will feel quite muggy as humidity levels will have increased Sunday night and continue to increase throughout the day on Monday, leading to further destabilization of the atmosphere.

Coverage could be somewhat limited based upon cloud cover and fog, if these two elements linger later into the morning hours than expected. However, the raw dynamics of the atmosphere will likely overcome those factors and allow for quick growth in storms, and clusters, during the afternoon hours as they push west to east. Winds will also increase out of the southwest as the day progresses and likely reach 10-20 MPH, occasionally gusting to 25 MPH while fueling potential storm development.

Timing as of Sunday night continues to be locked into the 3pm to 6pm window along and west of I-81, back into the West Virginia mountains. Locations along and east of I-81 are likely to see storms threaten from 6pm to 8pm. Following what could be a single, or even multiple rounds of severe weather, lingering light rain showers can be expected for much of the region before midnight. Monday is expected to be an active day in which details and continuous check-ins on updated forecasts are strongly advised!

Overnight, cloud cover will begin to exit the region as somewhat drier air works its way in from the north and west. However, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out across the Northern Valley and West Virginia locations. Conditions overnight will improve from cloud cover and precipitation but a humid August night should be expected, along with gust winds that will hold steady through Tuesday.

Be sure to have a safety plan in place when severe weather strikes. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors and to avoid any outdoor locations, nearby windows, or corded appliances when lightning strikes. If a tornado warning is issued, always shelter in the lowest interior room of your home or a nearby structure. If able to do so quickly, shelter in place with shoes and a protective surface such as a helmet in the event of flying debris from a tornado or destructive straight line winds. Lowest interior closets, bathrooms, or hallways are recommended as safe places to shelter. Have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings, and if you’re traveling or new to the area, know your location before storms strike!

As always, forecasts and updates are available

