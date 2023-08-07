Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover

Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. (KARE, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in the shooting death of a 12-year-old in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of manslaughter. Police have not identified him.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Family identified the 12-year-old as Markee Jones, KSTP-TV reported.

Martez Hill told the station that his nephew, Jones, was shot during a birthday celebration. He said about 14 kids were having a sleepover. They were playing with a gun when it went off, Hill said.

“This should’ve never happened,” he told KSTP-TV.

“I hope this brings a lot of attention to people who have firearms to make sure you keep your gun safely locked away,” Jones’ aunt Lakrisha Hill said. “Kids are curious, and now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for domestic dispute in Waynesboro restaurant crash-in
The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three people for an alleged...
3 arrested for alleged armed robbery
Last year's return of the Staunton tradition brought 20,000 attendees from all over in one...
Volunteer roles open for Queen City Mischief & Magic Festival
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is allowing donations and pledges to retire K9 Rico early,...
‘There’s a language between the leash’ Community support for K9 Rico
File photo of a Staunton Police car. | Credit: WHSV
Staunton Police Department investigating alleged check fraud

Latest News

RCBL Shockers power past Clover Hill Bucks, advance to RCBL Championship final
RCBL Shockers power past Clover Hill Bucks, advance to RCBL Championship final
Truck and Tractor Pull drives in support for New Directions Center
Who’s Next Barbershop steps up with free back-to-school items
Police said the 14-year-old suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center on a charge of...
Family demands answers after teen arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old