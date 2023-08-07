Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia Museum of Natural History has new way to learn about Blue Ridge Mountains

Photo from Humpback Rock: Capital News Service
Photo from Humpback Rock: Capital News Service(WHSV)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History has a new way for people to learn about the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley.

Plans for a new museum in Waynesboro are underway. The 28,000 square foot facility will include a research lab, classrooms, outdoor areas, and places for children to learn.

Right now, exhibits are being designed and funding for construction is being secured.

“We started off with geology and geoformation, understanding why the Blue Ridge Mountains looked like they do today. Obviously, a lot of history there in terms of understanding how those rocks were formed, how they weathered the importance of water,” Thomas Benzing said.

Meetings about all this are held at the Waynesboro Library on the third Friday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
An Augusta County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run involving a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy struck by tractor-trailer in hit-and-run on I-81
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A nice drop in humidity
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
healthwise blood shortage
Strong winds and hail caused down trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages