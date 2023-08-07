Virginia Museum of Natural History has new way to learn about Blue Ridge Mountains

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History has a new way for people to learn about the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley.

Plans for a new museum in Waynesboro are underway. The 28,000 square foot facility will include a research lab, classrooms, outdoor areas, and places for children to learn.

Right now, exhibits are being designed and funding for construction is being secured.

“We started off with geology and geoformation, understanding why the Blue Ridge Mountains looked like they do today. Obviously, a lot of history there in terms of understanding how those rocks were formed, how they weathered the importance of water,” Thomas Benzing said.

Meetings about all this are held at the Waynesboro Library on the third Friday of each month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

