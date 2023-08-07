Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Wease hints at 2024 return

Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease (right) and owner Gerald Harman holds their fists in the...
Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease (right) and owner Gerald Harman holds their fists in the air after the Turks won the Valley League Championship on Aug. 4, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you thought Friday night was the last time you’ll see Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease, think again.

Wease hinted at a potential return as manager for the 2024 season after the Turks won the Valley League Championship Friday night. It was the Turks first championship since 2012.

The longtime skipper sold the team to Gerald Harman before the start of the season but stayed on as manager.

“Gerald wants me to come back next year,” said Wease. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to. I’ll probably be back next year.”

If Wease returns as manager next year, it would be his 34th season in the dugout as manager of the Turks.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run involving a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy struck by tractor-trailer in hit-and-run on I-81
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Staunton house fire displaces four
Staunton house fire displaces four people
Man arrested for domestic dispute in Waynesboro restaurant crash-in

Latest News

James Madison Dukes
JMU women’s soccer co-favorite to win Sun Belt
The James Madison defensive line participates in a drill during practice on Aug. 7, 2023
‘We’re making progress.’ JMU opens second week of practice
RCBL Shockers power past Clover Hill Bucks, advance to RCBL Championship final
RCBL Shockers power past Clover Hill Bucks, advance to RCBL Championship final
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC celebrates making his putt for birdie to win on the...
DeChambeau makes history with final round 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier