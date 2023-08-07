Wease hints at 2024 return

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you thought Friday night was the last time you’ll see Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease, think again.

Wease hinted at a potential return as manager for the 2024 season after the Turks won the Valley League Championship Friday night. It was the Turks first championship since 2012.

The longtime skipper sold the team to Gerald Harman before the start of the season but stayed on as manager.

“Gerald wants me to come back next year,” said Wease. “I’m pretty sure I’m going to. I’ll probably be back next year.”

If Wease returns as manager next year, it would be his 34th season in the dugout as manager of the Turks.

