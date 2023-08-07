‘We’re making progress.’ JMU opens second week of practice
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following a day off on Sunday, the James Madison football team returned to Bridgeforth Stadium for their fourth practice of fall camp.
Head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media afterwards, mentioning how he’s seen improvement from his team but there’s still a lot more improvement that needs to be made.
JMU will practice in full pads later this week. They’ll scrimmage for the first time during fall camp on Saturday.
You can check out the video below to hear what Cignetti had to say following Monday’s practice. Notable topics he touched on include:
- On Monday’s overall practice
- Progress made early in camp
- Competition at wide receiver
- Players that’ve made an impression early in camp
