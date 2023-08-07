‘We’re making progress.’ JMU opens second week of practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following a day off on Sunday, the James Madison football team returned to Bridgeforth Stadium for their fourth practice of fall camp.

Head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media afterwards, mentioning how he’s seen improvement from his team but there’s still a lot more improvement that needs to be made.

JMU will practice in full pads later this week. They’ll scrimmage for the first time during fall camp on Saturday.

You can check out the video below to hear what Cignetti had to say following Monday’s practice. Notable topics he touched on include:

On Monday’s overall practice

Progress made early in camp

Competition at wide receiver

Players that’ve made an impression early in camp

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti speaks with the media following practice on Aug. 7, 2023

