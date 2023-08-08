August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have any additional reports, send them in here.

August 7th, 2023 was expected to be a different severe weather day across the area. The Storm Prediction Center had upgraded the entire region to a Moderate Risk, a level four of five. The primary concerns were damaging winds and heavy rainfall, although large hail and tornado threats were also elevated. Several severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued later that day by the National Weather Service. Here are some of the damage reports.

BROADWAY - Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings could be seen and heard around the Broadway/Timberville. Damage from what was likely a downburst, or microburst in the area. Some structure damage has been reported following the storm, including a photo of a building that saw its metal roof peeled back thanks to high winds. Here is a photo of that structure after the storm moved through the region.

August 7th, 2023 (DW Gay)

CRAIGSVILLE - Around 4pm, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a severe storm. Several photos were posted of large trees being uprooted. Damage was reported across the region, in addition to hail reports and photos seen via social media. There is a track of rotation from Craigsville to Arbor Hill, Middlebrook, and Staunton. A funnel cloud was reported over Waynesboro. However, we have not seen a photo. If you have damage reports, please submit these. Take a look at these photos:

This is the shear track for the tornado warning from Craigsville to Staunton- Waynesboro.

Velocity was indicating strong rotation and at least a few trees down. Reports of a tree on a home. We have a reporter in the area but awaiting more damage reports pic.twitter.com/vrbyHgn3pF — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 7, 2023

STAUNTON - Several reports of hail have been submitted from severe storms that impacted the region. Hail sizes range from a quarter of an inch to upwards of nearly 2.75″. Photos and videos were seen posted across social media, in addition to those submitted via the WHSV App. Other locations that received larger hailstones included Waynesboro, Fishersville, Crimora, and surrounding locations. In addition to damaging hailstones, a 68 mph wind gust was clocked using a private weather station. This lead to more tree damage across the area. Take a look at a few hail reports that we’ve received so far today:

Take a look at some of the hail reports we've received from across the region tonight! If you have more photos or damage reports, please continue to send those in on the WHSV website! @WHSVaubs pic.twitter.com/RR6JEEjHwN — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) August 8, 2023

FRANKLIN - Although no photos have not been received from Franklin, nearly 1,000 people lost power from today’s storms. Here are a few locations and reports that we’ve received so far. Numerous downed trees were reported from Franklin to Brandywine across Shenandoah Mountain.

August 7thj. 2023 (WHSV)

LURAY - Following the other nearby locations, Luray saw several severe storms in the region. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued with the threat of 80 mph winds. Here are just a few wind damage reports from the region today:

Plenty of tree damage thanks to strong/severe winds today! Use caution when removing these branches after the storm. Let us know if you have more damage reports or downed tree limbs! @WHSVaubs pic.twitter.com/4SdU1txD38 — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) August 8, 2023

