Elkton names new police chief

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton officially has a new police chief. At a community meeting on Monday night the Elkton Town Council announced the hiring of Mike King to replace Chief David Harris who retired late last month.

King has been serving as the town’s interim police chief for the past few weeks and was Harris’s hand picked successor.

“All of council was very supportive of promoting from within and Chief King has done a great job in his time as sergeant with the town over the last few years. We appreciated all his service to the community and the residents,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

Prior to joining the Elkton Police Department in January 2022 King spent nearly 20 years in law enforcement, the first six working for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the last 13 with the Staunton Police Department. He said he is excited for the future of the Elkton PD.

“I kind of looked at it as an opportunity to kind of build a department to suit the town of Elkton’s needs. It’s something that they’ve been missing for quiet some time,” said Chief Mike King.

The Department is currently looking to fill three officer positions and King said that the last year has been a busy one for Elkton Police.

“Our calls for service have pretty much surpassed our previous two years total in call volume. A lot of that was officer initiated activities such as business checks, extra patrols in our parks, stopping at the bank ‘hey how’s everything going’, more traffic stops,” said King.

King said one of his top priorities as chief will be to combat drug use and drug trafficking in the town.

“I brought in several (other officers) from prior agencies that I was with that are quite experienced and skilled in drug investigations and interdiction type activities,” said King. “It’s moving through Elkton, we’re not unlike other jurisdictions that have major state highways going through so a lot of focus on that type of activity.”

Another big priority for King is to educate Elkton residents on fraudulent activity and scams which he said have been an issue in the area.

“We have had an influx of exploitation of elderly folks, financial exploitation as well so just educating our citizens on what to look out for and what to avoid,” he said.

King said he is also looking forward to building relationships in the community.

“I’m more hands on I’m an open door kind of guy. I’m looking forward to the conversations, the meals that I’ll be having with citizens of the town, we’ll have some police sponsored activities,” said King.

As Elkton continues to grow King said the Police Department will continue to evolve with it. It hopes to get into it’s new building within the next year or two.

“We think we have found something that’s going to work moving forward especially 10, 15, 20 years down the road with expansion. We’re going to finally have some room for storage, records, personnel, training purposes, evidence,” said King.

The new police department project was one thing discussed at the meeting hosted by the town council at the Elkton Town Hall Monday night. The meeting’s style was a first for the town and was meant to keep residents in the loop. The council took questions from residents and updated them on various town projects.

“Just a different way to reach our residents and help share ideas and get feedback from folks on projects. It was a very informal meeting held on the front lawn of our town hall, we had probably 25 or 30 people there,” said Mayor Gooden. “We went into sort of a little overview of community projects going on like the construction of the Elkton Downtown Market Place as well as an overview of different infrastructure improvement projects.”

The town’s site plan for the Downtown Market Place was submitted to Rockingham County last week and the town hopes to put that project out to bid in the next few weeks.

Gooden said the meeting seemed to be a big hit with town residents and that more will likely be held in the future.

“I was very pleased with how the meeting went. I know everyone on council was very excited to continue and have more of these in the future. Maybe do them every two or three months and move them around to different areas in the town to be closer and more accessible to all the residents,” said Gooden.

