EndZone Preview: Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft is coming off an 8-4 season, reaching the Region 2B Semifinals before falling to Strasburg.

If the Cougars want to have continued success in 2023, they’ll be relying on a youthful roster to produce.

Stuarts Draft features just five seniors with 32 players total on the roster.

The one place they have experience is at head coach where Nathan Floyd once again leads the Cougars. Floyd is in his 10th season as head coach.

Key players Stuarts Draft will count on are offensive/defensive lineman Jailynd Gray and Nathan Graber, a quarterback who will also play defensive back.

Floyd says with a young roster, his team will have to mature quickly.

“I think right now we have some young kids in important places. I think our season will go how they go,” says Floyd. “They’ll have to mature a bit quicker. The talent’s there. They’ll just have to be smart, work hard, and take it one step each day and be consistent with their effort.”

Gray acknowledges it’s a young roster but likes the way everybody has been competing.

“Everybody’s helping out the younger guys and playing well,” says Gray.

2023 Schedule

8/25 - King William

9/1 - at Surry

9/8 - Rustburg

9/15 - Luray

9/22 - Staunton

9/29 - at Buffalo Gap

10/6 - Fort Defiance

10/13 - at Waynesboro

10/20 - at Riverheads

10/27 - Wilson Memorial

11/3 - OPEN

