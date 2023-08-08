Cream of the Crop
EPIC’s golf tournament swings for a better town of Elkton

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Several thousand dollars came in from the annual Greater Elkton golf tournament, and the Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee plans to put that money to good use.

“This year, we’re planning on sponsoring the Stock the Rock school supply drive, as well as some events for senior citizens, and funds go towards our Elkton Downtown Marketplace Farmers Market,” EPIC Vice President & Town of Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said.

The turnout comes from people thinking the Town of Elkton is epic.

“The friendships that you gain from the members and the attendees and just getting to get together at least once a year and meet with everyone,” Mayor Gooden said.

People play for fun or a hole-in-one chance for a new car, but organizers win every year by making the tournament happen.

“We just enjoy hosting community events and just putting all those funds back into making Elkton a better place to live and visit,” Mayor Gooden said.

EPIC dedicated this year’s golf tournament this year in memory of longtime member Larry Baugher who was instrumental to the community as a historian and started traditions like Autumn Days as well this event itself.

The Greater Elkton Golf Tournament wouldn’t be possible without sponsors believing in how great the town could be. The next big event is set to swing in October with Elkton Autumn Days.

