HCHC Children’s Health Day to prioritize overlooked essentials

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Healthy Community Health Centers want kids’ health and safety to be in tip-top shape. HCHC’s Director of Marketing of Public Relations Cara Valentine says the end of summer is an opportune time to check on everything.

“School year is a perfect annual reminder just to check in on your kids’ health so it’s important for them. I mean you think about them doing well academically for them to do the best they can academically they need to be as healthy as they can be physically and also mentally,” Valentine said.

Children’s Health Day is HCHC’s growing event to celebrate National Health Center Week, which raises awareness nationwide about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers and the dedicated staff who bring health care to the medically underserved. This year’s national theme, “The Roadmap to a Stronger America,” takes a virtual road trip across America, highlighting the achievements and amazing work at Community Health Centers in every state and territory.

The event also provides a hub of resources from Patterson Dental care kits to free identification cards, courtesy of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

“Something happens to them. You have a ready-made, print-it-out sheet with their photo and full name. It’ll have their height, weight, and their fingerprints there that will that help local law enforcement get on the move to help you with whatever you need for your child,” Valentine said.

The assistance only starts with the free things to take home. HCHC wants to cover all the bases for students to be healthy going back to school.

“We are also offering school vaccines for any kid in the community. They don’t have to be a patient here. They do have to schedule an appointment for that, just to make sure that we have the vaccine for them,” Valentine said.

The HCHC Children’s Health Day is all about helping parents in need get their kids caught up if they haven’t gotten a chance to get with their doctor.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 12, going until noon, at 1380 Little Sorrell Drive, off Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg. This free community event is filled with health education and interactive activities, including games, face painting, and first responder touch-a-truck. Giveaways include 300 packed backpacks available as well as 70 bike helmets.

