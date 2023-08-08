‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - New court documents show that a first-grader admitted to shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School back in January.

Parts of the school remains closed as the investigation continues.

Court documents reveal at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, Newport News dispatchers received a call about a shooting in one of the classrooms. When officers arrived, they found a school employee restraining the 6-year-old.

The documents detail the detectives’ conversation with the school employee, who told officers two students told her the boy had a gun in his book bag. When the classroom went to recess, the school employee and a school administrator searched the bag but didn’t find a gun.

The document continues with the school employee stating she heard a gunshot come from a classroom. After this, she saw several students run out of the classroom.

The employee also told police she saw Abigail Zwerner run past her, bleeding from her hand and upper torso.

When the employee entered the classroom, she told detectives she saw the boy standing by his desk with a firearm lying on the floor near him.

The school employee who restrained the boy told detectives the child made a profane statement, admitting he shot his teacher.

While being restrained, the boy allegedly said, “I shot that b**** dead,” “I did it,” and “I got my mom’s gun last night.”

The document also details the interview detectives did with Zwerner while she was in the hospital.

In the documents, Zwerner told officers she walked back to her classroom after recess, and the class was broken up into reading groups. During this, Zwerner told police she observed the boy standing by his desk. Then, Zwerner said the boy pulled a firearm from his jacket pocket and pointed it at her.

Zwerner told police she asked the boy, “What are you doing with that?” After this, Zwerner told officers the boy paused and then fired one shot at Zwerner, striking her left hand and upper torso.

Zwerner also advised police about “multiple prior disciplinary incidents” involving the boy that were reported to the school administration. Zwerner added several of those incidents involved physical violence and threats of violence.

The boy’s mom Deja Taylor was charged with felony neglect and reckless firearm storage.

The shooting led to a shakeup in Newport News Public Schools.

Gary Parker, who served as the Superintendent of the school division, was fired by the school board weeks after the shooting. The principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs.

Zwerner and her attorneys filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division, alleging officials ignored warnings about the student leading up to the shooting.

