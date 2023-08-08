Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule

James Madison women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan during the 2022-23 season
James Madison women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan during the 2022-23 season(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball program released their schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday morning.

JMU opens the season with against Eastern Mennonite at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Nov. 6.

Other notable non-conference matchups include games against Xavier, Longwood, VCU, Liberty, Wake Forest, and William and Mary.

JMU opens Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 30 at Louisiana-Monroe. They’ll conclude the regular season at Old Dominion on March 1. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will begin March 5.

The Dukes will look to defend their Sun Belt Tournament Championship from a season ago that saw them reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

You can view the full schedule below.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
An Augusta County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run involving a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy struck by tractor-trailer in hit-and-run on I-81
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead

Latest News

James Madison Dukes
JMU women’s soccer co-favorite to win Sun Belt
The James Madison defensive line participates in a drill during practice on Aug. 7, 2023
‘We’re making progress.’ JMU opens second week of practice
The James Madison defensive line at practice on Aug. 3, 2023
JMU installing core concepts, developing team chemistry during first days of camp
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
FSU considers leaving ACC, weighs financial cost of exit