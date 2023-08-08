JMU women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball program released their schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday morning.

JMU opens the season with against Eastern Mennonite at Atlantic Union Bank Center on Nov. 6.

Other notable non-conference matchups include games against Xavier, Longwood, VCU, Liberty, Wake Forest, and William and Mary.

JMU opens Sun Belt Conference play on Dec. 30 at Louisiana-Monroe. They’ll conclude the regular season at Old Dominion on March 1. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will begin March 5.

The Dukes will look to defend their Sun Belt Tournament Championship from a season ago that saw them reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

You can view the full schedule below.

