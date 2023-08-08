“Little Free Food Pantry” opens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit organization “The Neighbor Bridge” opened its third “Little Free Food Pantry” in Staunton.

Co-Founder Trisha Fillion said the pantries are meant to be accessible to people in need of an emergency meal, no matter the time of day.

“We cover the SAW area, Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro, so our goal and our dream is open six this year,” said Fillion

Fillion said they put up their first pantry in April at the Augusta County Library, she added, their goal is for the pantries to be self-sustainable with community members adding to the pantry.

“What they are is it is literal little pantry, the size of a pantry, out in a public area where no matter what time of day, 24 hours a day, families will have access to food,” said Fillion.

Trisha Fillion and her husband Chaz Fillion wanted to give back to their community after their struggle with food insecurity.

“My husband and I have struggled with food insecurity most of our marriage. We have been married for about 20 years, so we know what it is like to choose between a meal and a bill,” said Fillion.

You can become a sponsor or drop off donations to the pantry anonymously, Fillion pointed out.

Fillion said, the second pantry went up at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Waynesboro.

”We just wanted to have these places where people could go they wouldn’t have to put their name down anywhere a place where people could drive up and get some spaghetti some spaghetti sauce, a meal. We put some fruits and vegetables in there as well and they do not last long they are usually in and out the same day,” said Fillion.

The next food pantry will be opening at the Waynesboro City Library.

