Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico

Police were called out to a home in the Gates Head neighborhood around 3 p.m. for a domestic incident.
By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a barricade situation in Henrico County’s west end Monday.

Police were called out to a home in the Gates Head neighborhood on Downing Street near Pemberton Road at 3 p.m. for a domestic incident.

Once on scene, police tried to make contact with a man, identified on Tuesday as Richard Alan Lombardi, 51, inside the home through a door.

“It was out of an abundance of caution that they created distance between them and the individual who then preceded to barricade himself inside of a home,” said Karina Bolster with Henrico Police.

After more than three hours, Lombardi was taken into custody. Police then entered the home and found Amber Kavanagh Riley, 49, of Henrico, dead inside around 6:20 p.m.

Police say Riley and Lombardi knew each other.

Lombardi has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in Henrico County Jail without bond.

Police asked residents to stay indoors and avoid the area while the active situation occurred. The street was also closed to traffic going into the neighborhood.

“Right now, they are dealing with a very tragic circumstance, and so our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to them specifically during this difficult time,” Bolster said Monday.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

