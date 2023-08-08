A nice drop in humidity

TUESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures into the 70s and more clouds around. A stray shower is possible mainly for the Alleghenies early but besides that, expecting a dry day. Dropping humidity behind a cold front, feeling more comfortable by the afternoon but breezy with gusts to 25 mph, 35 mph for our higher elevations. Warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Just a few clouds during the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Mostly clear overnight and not humid. Pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind lets up some overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day, warm but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A nice summer day! A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds overnight.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start and mild with temperatures into the 60s. Warm with highs into the upper 70s to low 80s and feeling more humid. Plenty of clouds and a warm front will lift through the area, increasing humidity and also bringing a few showers and storms. Right now, they do not look to be fully widespread but check back in for updates and timing details. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures into the 70s. A very warm day with highs in the mid 80s and dropping humidity. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s and a mild night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly warming into the 70s. Partly cloudy and very warm with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. A few showers for the day, not widespread. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and a few clouds. Mainly sunny and very warm for the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and slightly humid. A warm night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and very warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

