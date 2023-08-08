Reducing the risk of car theft

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle thefts that happened over the weekend.

The Waynesboro Police say they want to educate people on ways to lower their chances of car theft or break in.

Sergeant Evan Bourne, said to lock your vehicle and to be mindful of where you place you key fob.

“I do know with the growth in technology that people use keyless entry systems and what I mean by that is you vehicle is accessible based on the proximity to your fob,” said Sgt. Bourne.

Sgt. Bourne said to be mindful of what items are in your car and what is visible from the window.

“You can employ simple, affordable surveillance methods such as doorbell cameras and in addition the city puts up cameras, park under street lights to keep your vehicle under street lights,” said Sgt. Bourne.

Another suggestion is to activate your vehicles alarm system if it is equipped to do so, and to park under a street light.

“There is an abundance of street lights in the city, use those and park underneath them for maximum visibility and protection for your vehicle,” said Stg. Bourne.

Sgt. Bourne said in his experience people will usually go car to car to see if any are unlocked, however, if they see a valuable item in the car they might try to break in through the window.

“We do have resources that we can employ to get your vehicle back in a very quick manner,” said Sgt. Bourne.

