Rep. Cline hosts town hall event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Sixth District Representative Ben Cline was in the Valley on Tuesday to host a town hall event at O’Neil’s Grill in Harrisonburg. During the event Cline spoke about the work he is doing in Washington and heard some concerns from constituents.

“Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have diverse view points, it’s expected that not everybody agrees with me all the time so we’ll have a lively conversation but hopefully I’ll get to update them on what we’re working on in Congress and folks will get to share with me their concerns about what they want congress to be focused on,” said Cline, a Republican who represents the sixth district which contains the Shenandoah Valley.

With Congress in a recess period Cline is making his rounds in the Valley and he said there is one major issue that appears to be on everyone’s mind.

“The economy is issue number one. Inflation has been crazy high and even though it’s coming down mortgage rates are still through the roof and it’s really making it hard for working families to make ends meet. So we’re trying to bring inflation down by curbing spending in Washington and making sure we can bring more industry and more jobs back to this area,” said Cline.

During the lunch event Cline talked with people from around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. He gave them an update on what’s been happening in Congress.

“With a divided Congress, with Republicans in control of the House and Democrats in control of the Senate generally there is a lot of disagreement but there are some things we’re agreeing on that doesn’t get all of the press lately. So to update them on some bills that we’re working on, it was a good opportunity today,” said Cline.

Cline also talked with his constituents about the budgeting process in Washington and how it affects them.

“It’s budget season so we’re going to talk about the appropriations process and things like widening 81, getting funding for that. Also trying to talk about oversight, congressional oversight of the administration, there are a lot of people concerned about that,” said Cline.

Cline said another thing a lot of voters have talked to him about is what the role of Congress and the federal government should be.

“They share my concern about congressional overreach and the expanse of the bureaucratic state in Washington. So we’re doing our best to update folks on how we’re fighting to slim down the bureaucracy and streamline and cut spending,” he said.

Cline gave an update on some of the bills he has been working on that he hopes to get passed when he returns to Washington. One goal is to streamline government programs.

“I’ve got one bill making sure that our food stamps program doesn’t get taken advantage of by wealthier individuals seeking to use loopholes to their advantage so closing those loop holes is going to be important,” said Cline.

Another bill Cline is working on aims to expand opportunities for veterans.

“We got a lot of veterans in the Valley, not every veteran is meant to go to college so the GI Bill benefits that they earn, we would like them to be able to use those for small business opportunities as well. And so broadening out that GI Bill program is something I’m trying to do,” said Cline.

Cline said that when Congress returns, the Republican controlled House’s top budget priorities will be care for veterans, defense spending, and agriculture appropriations.

