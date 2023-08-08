Cream of the Crop
Rockingham County School Board appoints interim member

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board has filled every seat following Monday night’s interim appointment.

The board appointed Jackson Dixon to fill the seat left vacant by former school board member Dan Breeden.

Dixon put his name into the hat just last week during the public hearing for this position.

He said he was a former firefighter and resident of the 5th district.

The other two candidates running were Paula Lam and Hollie Cave.

Both are running for the open seat in this November’s election.

Board members noted appointing Dixon for the interim will allow the election to be a fair race.

”I know that there has been quite a bit of public concern that nobody on the ballot be nominated and I think it is best to go ahead and let this be decided by the voters in November,” Jackie Lohr, chair of the Rockingham County School Board said.

Dixon will serve the 5th district until Breeden’s term is up at the end of this year.

Whoever is elected in Nov will take over permanently on Jan 1.

