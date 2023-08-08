Sheep farmers see potential for lamb-scaping’s future

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - Sheep grazing or “lamb-scaping” has made its way to the East Coast. The idea is that sheep eat grass or other plants that are growing in the pastures, instead of people maintaining the land.

Owners of Auville Suffolks and Club Lambs Farm expressed that this process is not their thing, but they see a great future for the practice in the Shenandoah Valley from the multiple benefits it holds.

“We’re seeing people use it here to control vegetation around poultry houses and vineyards and orchards in the Fall, after frost, when the fruit and the leaves are gone. A lot of these poultry farms, they are required to mow around those poultry houses, and having sheep to go around them will reduce the labor,” Chris & Martin Auville said.

Sheep tend to prefer grass, and they are also quite effective at controlling weeds. For the most part, sheep will graze near to the ground while cattle graze on taller grasses.

The lamb-scaping trend has been popping up on solar farms, but the Auvilles say there are lots of benefits regardless of how your land is used.

Poultry farms are the main spaces in the area that are trying the practice to help mow weeds.

Martin Auville says the serious downside to sheep grazing’s growth is that it has to happen in fenced property, no matter where you are. The couple says the benefits outweigh the setback for multiple reasons.

“Being able to sell them at a good price and reduce your farm labor with the grazing is actually kind of a win-win. They call it agroforestry people loan big tracks of timber to get their grass weeds or, in the case of forestry your undergrowth eliminates it so it reduces the threat of wildfires,” Chris & Martin Auville said.

The Auvilles can see lamb-scaping trending more in the Shenandoah Valley and the East Coast because it’s free pasture and people on the West Coast, including major companies, pay for a good sheep grazing.

