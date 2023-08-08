Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Sixth solar farm project presented to Augusta County

By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Planning Commission will hear a sixth proposal for a solar farm in Augusta County.

The project will be adjacent to an existing solar farm project, causing issues through the twelve principles of the comprehensive plan Augusta County created. The location is a current agriculture zone in Fishersville that would need to be rezoned for the farm.

In Augusta County’s comprehensive plan, the projected area for the solar farm would switch to an urban service area for residential zoning, this project would change that.

Augusta County Director of Community Development Doug Wolfe said farmers use solar panels as accessories and these projects being presented are outside the realm for farmers.

”Farms kind of have solar as an accessory to their operations on their farms, so what these projects are for off site,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe and the staff report say the recommendation is no, but the outcome will be decided at the Aug. 8 planning commission meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
An Augusta County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run involving a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy struck by tractor-trailer in hit-and-run on I-81
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead

Latest News

On Monday, thunderstorms rolled through Staunton and Augusta County, leaving a trail of...
Thunderstorms wreak havoc across Augusta County
Sentara RMH and Valley Open Doors continue partnership for second year for secondary emergency...
Sentara continues emergency shelter partnership with Open Doors for upcoming thermal season
The day provides a hub of resources from Patterson Dental care kits to free identification...
HCHC Children’s Health Day to prioritize overlooked essentials
Virginia Sixth District Representative Ben Cline (left) was in the Valley on Tuesday to host a...
Rep. Cline hosts town hall event in Harrisonburg