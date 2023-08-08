Sixth solar farm project presented to Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Planning Commission will hear a sixth proposal for a solar farm in Augusta County.

The project will be adjacent to an existing solar farm project, causing issues through the twelve principles of the comprehensive plan Augusta County created. The location is a current agriculture zone in Fishersville that would need to be rezoned for the farm.

In Augusta County’s comprehensive plan, the projected area for the solar farm would switch to an urban service area for residential zoning, this project would change that.

Augusta County Director of Community Development Doug Wolfe said farmers use solar panels as accessories and these projects being presented are outside the realm for farmers.

”Farms kind of have solar as an accessory to their operations on their farms, so what these projects are for off site,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe and the staff report say the recommendation is no, but the outcome will be decided at the Aug. 8 planning commission meeting.

