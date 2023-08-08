Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests

The VSP released the information in a press release
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle pursuit through multiple counties in Virginia ended in a wreck and arrests made, according to the Virginia State Police.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said in a press release that at 11:44 a.m. on August 7, a state trooper attempted to pull over a Ford Taurus on I-81 N at mile marker 245 for an expired tag. The VSP says the Ford didn’t stop and they began a pursuit heading north on I-81.

The pursuit continued northbound on I-81 into Shenandoah County and then into Warren County where state police say they deployed a tire deflation device, which the Ford hit, according to the VSP. The Ford continued heading north, allegedly hitting another vehicle, before it exited I-81 onto eastbound Interstate 66, where a state trooper positioned his patrol vehicle in front of the Ford in an attempt to stop it. The VSP says the Ford collided with the patrol vehicle, which caused the Ford to crash into the median on Interstate 66 at mile marker 7.

State Police say three suspects reportedly ran into a nearby Walmart, but were found and taken into custody. The VSP says another suspect was found in the Ford and taken into custody as well.

The VSP says the driver of the Ford, Marquilis T. Boyd, 24, of Charlotte, NC, was taken into custody and charged in Rockingham County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, in Shenandoah County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, and in Warren County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of assault of law enforcement, and one felony count of hit and run. Boyd was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to the VSP.

Two passengers in the Ford, a 24-year-old female of Charlotte, NC, and a 21-year-old female of Holly, NC were detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The VSP says they have since been released with no charges being placed at this time.

A third passenger, a 40-year-old male of Decatur, GA, was detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He reportedly remains hospitalized with charges pending.

Multiple narcotics along with two handguns were allegedly recovered at the scene, according to the press release. One of those handguns was reported stolen out of Richmond, VA, the VSP says.

A state trooper suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with his patrol vehicle. and was treated at the scene. The Virginia State Police say the pursuit reached speeds of up to 115 mph.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the state police at 540-829-7771 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
An Augusta County Sheriff's deputy suffered minor injuries following a hit-and-run involving a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy struck by tractor-trailer in hit-and-run on I-81
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead

Latest News

Air3 sprints by Fulks Run
Air3 sprints by Fulks Run
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A nice drop in humidity
Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man charged with murder after barricade situation in Henrico
healthwise blood shortage