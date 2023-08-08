State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle pursuit through multiple counties in Virginia ended in a wreck and arrests made, according to the Virginia State Police.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said in a press release that at 11:44 a.m. on August 7, a state trooper attempted to pull over a Ford Taurus on I-81 N at mile marker 245 for an expired tag. The VSP says the Ford didn’t stop and they began a pursuit heading north on I-81.

The pursuit continued northbound on I-81 into Shenandoah County and then into Warren County where state police say they deployed a tire deflation device, which the Ford hit, according to the VSP. The Ford continued heading north, allegedly hitting another vehicle, before it exited I-81 onto eastbound Interstate 66, where a state trooper positioned his patrol vehicle in front of the Ford in an attempt to stop it. The VSP says the Ford collided with the patrol vehicle, which caused the Ford to crash into the median on Interstate 66 at mile marker 7.

State Police say three suspects reportedly ran into a nearby Walmart, but were found and taken into custody. The VSP says another suspect was found in the Ford and taken into custody as well.

The VSP says the driver of the Ford, Marquilis T. Boyd, 24, of Charlotte, NC, was taken into custody and charged in Rockingham County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, in Shenandoah County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, and in Warren County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one felony count of assault of law enforcement, and one felony count of hit and run. Boyd was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to the VSP.

Two passengers in the Ford, a 24-year-old female of Charlotte, NC, and a 21-year-old female of Holly, NC were detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The VSP says they have since been released with no charges being placed at this time.

A third passenger, a 40-year-old male of Decatur, GA, was detained and transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He reportedly remains hospitalized with charges pending.

Multiple narcotics along with two handguns were allegedly recovered at the scene, according to the press release. One of those handguns was reported stolen out of Richmond, VA, the VSP says.

A state trooper suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with his patrol vehicle. and was treated at the scene. The Virginia State Police say the pursuit reached speeds of up to 115 mph.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the state police at 540-829-7771 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

