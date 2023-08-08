Thunderstorms wreak havoc across Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, thunderstorms rolled through Staunton and Augusta County, leaving a trail of destruction for people in the community to pick up.

Many people reported broken windshields, dented cars, damaged houses and fallen trees because of the hail and damaging winds on Aug. 7. People were stuck inside their home as hail pelted their house and their property. Hail ranged from the size of a golf ball to almost the size of a baseball.

Megan Gondek lives in Staunton, she said the noise from the hail was alarming.

“It just sounded really intense, it sounded like someone was chucking softballs into the ceiling or something,” Gondek said.

Gondek said her neighbors were doing what they could to protect them from the severe storm. She also said she had to call her insurance and understand her policy before the storm.

“I did see a couple of neighbors put towels on their car before the storms came,” Gondek said. “I do wonder if that would help any Also, just checking my insurance policies again. Would I be covered if something were to happen because of hail?”

Gondek said her dog is afraid of thunderstorms and the hail made her dog worse.

“The dog is super afraid of thunderstorms normally so she was the most scared I’ve ever seen her in my life because it was so loud,” Gondek said.

Along with the hail she could see and the damages she saw later, Gondek said Facebook had a lot of pictures of damages across the Valley, including fallen trees near her home. She also said the size of the hail was the most surprising part.

“I’ve seen hail in the past thunderstorms we’ve had that were maybe the size of a grape and I thought that was big, but when I went outside after this storm yesterday and seeing how big the hail was I was like ‘oh my gosh,’” Gondek said.

However, Gondek said the weather brought her closer to her neighbors and her community.

“I live in a town home community, I was able to chat with some people I’ve never met before so that was kind of nice,” Gondek said.

