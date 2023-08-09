91-Year-old McGaheysville man helps community keep the lights on

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A 91-year-old man from McGaheysville has spearheaded an effort to improve his community. Al Saufley has lived in the Valley all his life and in McGaheysville for 17 years and led the way for the community to improve its street lights.

Because McGaheysville is not an incorporated town the Ruritan Club there has maintained its street lights for the last 20 years. With the lights needing upgrades Saufley led the fundraising effort.

“It’s something that I can do, the brain still works half the time, something I can still do sitting at my desk on the computer,” said Saufley, a member of the McGaheysville Ruritan Club. “As things pop up if I’m still able if it’s interesting and good for the community then I’m all for giving it a shot to try to do whatever is necessary.”

McGaheysville’s 27 street lights were first put up by people who lived in the community in the 1950s. The community raised money to maintain the lights for years before asking the Ruritan Club to take the lights over in the early 2000s.

“They approached the Ruritan Club and said they were looking for someone to continue on and had some length of time to work with. In any case the Ruritan Club agreed to takeover the lights and try to keep them burning,” said Saufley. “All through the years there has only been a few times when the lights went out because of a shortage of fund.”

Keeping the lights on has been a notable expense for the club over the years and recently it decided it was time for a change.

“It runs us about $3,500 a year and the lights were getting old,” said Saufley.

The club decided it was time to upgrade the lights to something a little more economically efficient and decided to look into installing LED lights. The only problem was the cost.

“Over $4,000 which is a big portion of our budget that we use for different community things, largely college scholarships,” said Saufley.

Saufley decided to lead the way for the club’s fundraising. He applied for four grants and began seeking donations from local businesses.

“That turned out to be pretty fruitful the local support was good. The people support the community and we were able to raise about half the money we needed,” said Saufley.

The Ruritan Club is still looking to raise an additional $1,800 to cover the remainder of the cost but the new LED lights have already been installed. Dominion Energy installed the lights and as part of the arrangement has agreed to replace them as needed.

With the lights installed Saufley’s efforts will benefit the community for years to come.

“We hope they keep burning for many years after this. It should be easier now, LED is a bit more economical,” he said.

While McGaheysville has grown over the years one concern for Saufley and the rest of the Ruritan Club is that the club has not grown with the community and is in need of new younger members.

“That’s one of the reasons why we keep the club out in front of them, hoping that we’re going to be able to increase the members of the club and so forth,” said Saufley.

You can learn more about the McGaheysville Ruritan Club here.

