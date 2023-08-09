Another pleasant summer day

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and refreshing with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny for the day, warm but not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A nice summer day. Some clouds start to increase later in the afternoon. A warm evening with temperatures in the 80s and partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds overnight.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild with temperatures into the 60s. Scattered showers in the morning, fairly widespread. Turning slightly humid. Showers taper off into the early afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. Turning windy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Then a few spotty showers and a few storms in the afternoon but the second round will not be widespread. Staying warm and breezy into the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A few lingering showers for our West Virginia locations. A nice night as the wind lets up. Clearing overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures into the 70s. A very warm day and a drop in humidity into the afternoon. A nice summer day with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures into the 70s, staying clear and very pleasant. Comfortable to be outside. Overall, a rather mild night with lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly warming into the 70s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon and hot. Slightly humid with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. A few storms for the afternoon, not widespread. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a few clouds. Partly sunny and hot for the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and slightly humid. Right now we’re keeping Sunday dry but watching the potential for a few storms ahead of our next system. A warm evening as we stay into the 80s. Overall warm and pleasant. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Turning partly cloudy for the day and watching the potential for scattered storms Monday afternoon with our next front. Stay tuned for updates. Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

