Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Blue Ridge CASA for Children expanding services to Shenandoah and Page Counties

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as ‘CASAs’ work with abused and neglected children around the Shenandoah Valley.

Last year, Staunton-based nonprofit Blue Ridge Casa for Children, reported the organization had served 98 children throughout Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro, Lexington, Rockbridge, Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, and Rockingham.

Now Blue Ridge CASA will be expanding its services into Page and Shenandoah Counties, thanks to a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice.

CEO Sherri McKinney-Frantz says the organization was approached directly by the Presiding Judge over the Shenandoah Juvenile and Domestic Relations court, who said there is a real need for this type of program.

McKinney-Frantz explained that the goal with each advocate is to provide a unified voice for children in the foster care system.

“The CASA’s responsibility is to get to know the child and build a relationship with them, and also to engage with birth parents, foster parents, all the professionals involved. Staff come and go, sometimes foster parents even come and go but the CASA is that one person who remains the same who is again the keeper of the records,” McKinney-Frantz said.

There are an estimated 80 children in Page and Shenandoah Counties who are eligible for CASA services.

To learn more about Blue Ridge CASA or volunteer opportunities, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests
August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Back on July 1, a new law went into effect in Virginia that banned the sale of any products...
One month after Virginia’s new THC law took effect local hemp business says there have been pros and cons
Strong winds and hail caused down trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Another pleasant summer day
Help for first-time homebuyers offered through grant and Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission
Cleanup crews were out Tuesday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after the storm cleaning up damage...
Stanley storm damage mostly cleared Tuesday
Shockers head coach Nolan Potts, background, during Game 1 of the RCBL Championship series on...
Shockers defeat Bridgewater, take 1-0 series lead in RCBL Championship