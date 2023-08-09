Crash shuts down lanes on Buffalo Drive in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police and Harrisonburg Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a two-vehicle car crash on Buffalo Drive and Rodeo Drive off of I-81 Tuesday night.

Police confirmed at least one vehicle is stuck in between trees and occupants were transported to the hospital.

Both north bound and south bound lanes of Buffalo Drive are currently closed.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.