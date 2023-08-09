Help for first-time homebuyers offered through grant and Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) was allocated 1.7 million dollars from Virginia Housing to go toward its first-time homebuyers program.

Sponsoring Partnerships and Revitalizing Communities (SPARC) is the program within Virginia Housing this grant is used for.

“We have a small first-time homebuyers program at the CSPDC that we’ve had for many years that provides down payment assistance to income qualified homebuyers at 80% of the Area Medium Income (AMI) or below,” Olivia Raines, housing program manager for the CSPDC said.

Raines said they heard from buyers and lenders that assistance with their interest rates as they continue to climb, would also be helpful to first-time homebuyers.

“{SPARC} reduces the interest rate for income qualified first-time homebuyers by 1% from Virginia Housing’s set interest rate and that’s over the entire life of the loan so that can save the buyer a lot of money every month and over the lifetime of their mortgage,” Raines said.

She said the purpose of the SPARC program is to compliment what they already have with their down payment assistance.

These programs also come with training for those first-time homebuyers.

”In addition to getting that assistance with buying your first home we’re also building into a first-time homebuyer who might not be super familiar with the process and may have questions about the home buying process will also get a little bit of that support through the counseling and the class,” Raines said.

Raines said there are people who make more than 80% AMI but still struggle to buy a home at current prices.

This has led them to increase the income limit for the SPARC program to 120% of the AMI.

“That way if a client comes to us, they may not qualify for down payment assistance, they will likely still qualify for SPARC and at least be able to get that interest rate reduction to kind of ease the burden of a mortgage payment each month,” Raines said.

Raines said if you qualify for the down payment assistance program you can also still use SPARC.

For either program, CSPDC has to work with Virginia Housing approved lenders.

A list of Virginia Housing approved lenders can be found here.

The CSPDC down payment assistance program information can be found here.

