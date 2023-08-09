Cream of the Crop
JMU men’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule

FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington
FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball program released their schedule for the upcoming season.

The Dukes will open the season Nov. 6 at Michigan State, historically one of the premier programs in college basketball. Then, JMU travels to face Kent State on Nov. 9.

James Madison’s home opener inside Atlantic Union Bank Center will take place Nov. 12 against Howard.

The Dukes open Sun Belt Conference play at home against Texas State on Dec. 30. The Dukes wrap the regular season March 1 against Coastal Carolina.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament begins March 5 in Pensacola, Fla.

You can view the entire schedule below.

