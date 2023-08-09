No tornado after Monday severe storms

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With severe storms on Monday, there has been no evidence of a tornado in our area. Now the entire area was under a tornado watch meaning conditions are favorable for severe storms and rotating storms that could produce a tornado. The biggest threat was wind but all severe threats were possible including large hail and a tornado. Just because the atmosphere was capable of producing a tornado, doesn’t always mean that one will happen. It’s best to prepare for severe weather and hope it doesn’t happen.

HAIL

The large hail was confined to Augusta county where hail fell as large as golf balls, to ping pong balls and even as large as baseballs. We also had two reports of 3″ diameter hail in Trimbles Mill and in Staunton.

Hail path of the supercell, the tornado warned storm on 8-7-2023 (WHSV)

Golf ball hail in Jolivue near Stanton. Broke the windshield @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/rYeN8UFW5y — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 7, 2023

While the tornado warned storm in Augusta county from Craigsville to Swoope, Middlebrook, Staunton and Waynesboro did have rotation, there has been no evidence of a tornado. This powerful supercell did leave quite the swath of damaging hail, and there were many reports of severe wind damage but there has been nothing to indicate that there was a tornado. All of the damage reports have been from straight-line severe thunderstorm winds, or microbursts.

ROTATION

Here’s the path of rotation from the supercell. We did have a few ‘interesting’ videos sent in of the storm but nothing concrete that showed a funnel or strong rotation. There was some weak rotation but nothing that showed a funnel or a tornado. Supercell thunderstorms do rotate, but not all drop a tornado.

Rotation path of the supercell, the tornado warned storm on 8-7-2023 (WHSV)

Numerous warnings today with a lot of damage reports: https://t.co/H78d8heC19 pic.twitter.com/4Fmv3IafOo — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 8, 2023

DAMAGE REPORTS:

If you think there was damage that could have been from a tornado, you have to let us know. We’ll take a look at it with the National Weather Service and then if it looks like it could have been from a tornado, a survey team will be sent out. Submit photos, video and storm details here:

