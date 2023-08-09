Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.
The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend, making it a special weekend for stargazers.

The crescent moon will be minimally illuminated on Saturday and Sunday, according to Earth Sky.

Officials with the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University said dozens of meteors will zoom through the sky per hour.

To get the best looks at this sight, people are advised to find an area with little to no light pollution and hope that it’s a cloud-free day.

People in the Northern Hemisphere will have the best viewing.

The Perseid meteor shower ends on Sept. 1, which is the meteorological start of the fall season.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Strong winds and hail caused down trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages
Back on July 1, a new law went into effect in Virginia that banned the sale of any products...
One month after Virginia’s new THC law took effect local hemp business says there have been pros and cons

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Another pleasant summer day
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
Nine bodies have been discovered from the fire that hit the vacation home in eastern France...
RAW: Firefighters respond to deadly fire at vacation home
Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Credit: Sam...
Driving video shows smokes from fires in Lahaina, Maui
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Single ticket wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, third-largest in US history