Pipeline protests resume in western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline has started up again, and so have the protests.

This week, pipeline opponents say protesters walked onto work sites in Roanoke County and Montgomery County in an effort to stop work at those locations.

So far, no one has been arrested, but Roanoke County Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say they are monitoring the situation and responding to calls from MVP security.

A spokesperson for the Mountain Valley Pipeline responded with a statement Wednesday afternoon. Natalie Cox said the safe construction and operation of the project is the company’s top priority.

“In keeping with stringent security protocols, unauthorized persons are not permitted to access the right-of-way during construction or to be within the marked limits of disturbance,” the statement said. “We condemn illegal and dangerous tactics of individuals and groups who put themselves, crew members, and first-responders at risk by engaging in attention-seeking, criminal behavior. While we respect our opponents’ views, we sincerely hope opponents will conduct themselves in accordance with applicable laws to ensure public safety.”

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court cleared the way for construction on the 300-mile pipeline to resume.

