Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Several first responders in Kentucky were injured while responding to a medical call Tuesday morning.

As a team of EMS workers was taking a patient out of a home, officials told WYMT the porch and steps in front of the house collapsed.

The four first responders and the patient reportedly fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The patient wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the porch to collapse.

