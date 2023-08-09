Cream of the Crop
Shockers defeat Bridgewater, take 1-0 series lead in RCBL Championship

Shockers head coach Nolan Potts, background, during Game 1 of the RCBL Championship series on Aug. 8, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Shockers defeated the Bridgewater Reds 1-0 in Game 1 of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series on Tuesday night.

Luke Keister led the Shockers, going 3 for 5 with three doubles and two RBI. Frankie Ritter and Pearce Bucher also had multi-hit nights for the Shockers.

After Bridgewater took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, the Shockers scored two runs in the fifth, and one run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, before finally scoring three runs in the ninth inning.

Game 2 is on Wednesday at Spotswood High School.

