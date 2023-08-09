Stanley storm damage mostly cleared Tuesday

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Parts of Page County and Augusta County were most impacted by yesterday’s severe weather.

Most of the damage seen was hail, down power lines and tree limbs.

Cleanup crews were out Tuesday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after the storm cleaning up damage and debris.

“If there’s any lines down or trees down on structures, we encourage you to call 911 because that could be a life safety issue and they can send crews out as soon as possible,” Matt Cronin, director of emergency management for Page County said.

The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department said they answered nine calls in 90 minutes during the severe storm Monday.

They said three of those were for trees into structures and the rest were electrical lines down.

“The messaging from the weather service and the state department of emergency management really helped everybody prepare so on the volunteer side of the departments are normally aware of the weather and up staff as well so they’re prepared to respond to the high call volume,” Cronin said.

Cronin said most of the damage was cleaned up by Tuesday evening and all power was restored by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Our 911 center if it’s something that they can prepare for might hold over additional staffing to handle the load,” he said.

Localities can apply for federal and state aid depending on the amount of damage caused by a storm.

As of Tuesday, Page County is not listed on the website as a disaster zone in Virginia.

