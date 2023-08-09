Valley CMA recovering from devastating thunderstorms

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After a historic storm rolled through Augusta County, Valley CMA dealerships said they were “fortunate” to avoid as much damage as possible.

Across Augusta County, people and businesses alike face a road to recovery after damaging winds, thunderstorms and hail wreaked havoc on Aug 7. The road to recovery looks different for everybody, but Scott Simons, president of Valley CMA dealerships in Staunton, said the storm could have cost them millions.

“It was kind of an eerie feeling when we got the notices, you saw the storm coming over and saw every now and then that piece of hail,” Simons said. “We’re just really fortunate that it wasn’t much worse and we’re already in the process of getting vehicles repaired here at Valley.”

Simons said employee safety was a priority, and even instructed employees to step away from glass windows, in case they shattered from the severe weather.

“In our opinion, no one got hurt and we actually got really lucky that it wasn’t much worse than what it was because it looked really really bad,” Simons said.

Simons said the noise the hail made when it impacted the roof startled both him and his employees.

“I’d say on the roof it almost sounded like very low gunshot when it came down,” Simons said. “When you first heard the first couple come down you went like ‘man what was that’ and then they say ‘I’d just seen something bounce across the parking lot’ and when they brought it in I couldn’t believe the size of them it was like golf balls.”

Simons said in the past, vehicles damaged by hail went through a different process and were often scrapped or auctioned based on the damages to the vehicle.

“You would have a hail sale and you would just sell them as is, so people would take them with hail damage,” Simons said. “They’re [hail specialists] already here on the premises doing the repairs and good thing with the technology, people won’t even be able to tell.”

Simons said current and recent customers have called the dealerships asking for assistance with their damaged vehicles.

“We have heard from our customers stating that it was damaged,” Simons said. “Reach out to us so we can refer and try to get people some help.”

Simons emphasized the importance of a positive outlook and said that this storm brought him and his team a little bit closer together.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.