‘We have competition.’ Several JMU receivers in mix for playing time during camp

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The wide receiver room is deep at James Madison.

However, it’s also inexperienced in terms of those familiar with JMU.

Redshirt senior Reggie Brown is the only returnee from a season ago. Everyone else is fighting for playing time: Phoenix Sproles, Taji Hudson, and Troy Lewis are just some of the names in the mix.

Brown talked about the importance of taking on a leadership role in the receiver room.

“Definitely got to be more of a leader for these boys,” said Brown following Tuesday’s practice. “Just showing them how we do things here at JMU.”

Head coach Curt Cignetti says Brown has been having a solid camp. However, Cignetti added that he wasn’t surprised since Brown is a veteran at this point in his career.

“There’s definitely still things I can improve on and get better but I’m going in the right direction,” said Brown.

Players that’ve caught Cignetti’s attention in the receiver room are actually both true freshman: Maxwell Moss and Yamir Knight.

“The good thing about that room is we have competition,” said Cignetti. “When you have competition, it brings out the best in everyone. I see good things going on out there.”

Moss and Knight have also caught Brown’s attention.

“All of them have a bright future,” said Brown. “They just got to keep learning and keep watching us.”

Brown says the main thing is establishing chemistry with the quarterbacks.

“Things are going pretty good,” said Brown. “We’re just trying to focus on being consistent and get more chemistry with the quarterbacks. We’re getting better everyday.”

