Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘We have competition.’ Several JMU receivers in mix for playing time during camp

James Madison wide receiver Reggie Brown (1) during 2023 fall practice
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The wide receiver room is deep at James Madison.

However, it’s also inexperienced in terms of those familiar with JMU.

Redshirt senior Reggie Brown is the only returnee from a season ago. Everyone else is fighting for playing time: Phoenix Sproles, Taji Hudson, and Troy Lewis are just some of the names in the mix.

Brown talked about the importance of taking on a leadership role in the receiver room.

“Definitely got to be more of a leader for these boys,” said Brown following Tuesday’s practice. “Just showing them how we do things here at JMU.”

Head coach Curt Cignetti says Brown has been having a solid camp. However, Cignetti added that he wasn’t surprised since Brown is a veteran at this point in his career.

“There’s definitely still things I can improve on and get better but I’m going in the right direction,” said Brown.

Players that’ve caught Cignetti’s attention in the receiver room are actually both true freshman: Maxwell Moss and Yamir Knight.

“The good thing about that room is we have competition,” said Cignetti. “When you have competition, it brings out the best in everyone. I see good things going on out there.”

Moss and Knight have also caught Brown’s attention.

“All of them have a bright future,” said Brown. “They just got to keep learning and keep watching us.”

Brown says the main thing is establishing chemistry with the quarterbacks.

“Things are going pretty good,” said Brown. “We’re just trying to focus on being consistent and get more chemistry with the quarterbacks. We’re getting better everyday.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Strong winds and hail caused down trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages
Back on July 1, a new law went into effect in Virginia that banned the sale of any products...
One month after Virginia’s new THC law took effect local hemp business says there have been pros and cons

Latest News

James Madison women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan during the 2022-23 season
JMU women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule
James Madison Dukes
JMU women’s soccer co-favorite to win Sun Belt
The James Madison defensive line participates in a drill during practice on Aug. 7, 2023
‘We’re making progress.’ JMU opens second week of practice
The James Madison defensive line at practice on Aug. 3, 2023
JMU installing core concepts, developing team chemistry during first days of camp