Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
August 7th, 2023
August 7, 2023 severe storm & damage reports
Jarred Schultz
One month after Virginia's new THC law took effect local hemp business says there have been pros and cons
Back on July 1, a new law went into effect in Virginia that banned the sale of any products...
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages
Strong winds and hail caused down trees and limbs in the southern part of the county.
Southern Augusta County storm damage and Valley power outages

Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers' strike in 2007-2008
Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008
Biden claims his econ policies are reviving manufacturing, making his case at a wind farm plant
Biden claims his econ policies are reviving manufacturing, making his case at a wind farm plant
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology