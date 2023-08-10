Be mindful of school buses as the school year begins

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro school years started on August 9th, meaning more buses on the road.

Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson said if you are approaching a bus with flashing lights and an activated stop sign, they need to stop and give children enough space to cross.

“You want to be far enough back from the bus that a child would not feel unsafe in our around that bus,” said Dean.

Dean said if there is a physical median between you and the bus you do not have to stop. A center lane does not count as a median.

“It has to be some sort of physical median like concrete in the center of the roadway or a ditch in the center of the roadway,” said Dean.

The penalty for not stopping is ticketed as a traffic infraction and $250 fine.

" We know from research about 1/3 of drivers in neighborhoods and around schools roll through stops because it is slow speed and they think it is safe to do that,” said Dean.

Dean said to be careful going to bus stops, and do not step out between vehicles.

“Crossing at crosswalks and at lighted intersections in very important,” said Dean.

When the school year is starting, we sometimes have kids who have not been to the bus stop in long time, there are young kids who have never gone to school before, said Dean.

“When you start to put that on top of the morning commute, with the backups that are happening with buses in the neighborhood. There can be a lot of traffic, a lot of blind spots and a lot of kids in areas that could put them at risk,” said Dean.

Dean said to not be distracted on the road like eating, drinking, and cell phone usage.

Make sure you are checking that there is no child near or around your car, especially if you are driving a large SUV or truck, said Dean.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.