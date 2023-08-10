Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Neighborhood Produce Market sees large increase in people served this summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The impacts of SNAP benefits ending is beginning to show.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) saw a jump in numbers at its Neighborhood Produce Market this summer.

“There are more people accessing food assistance programs and pantries across our network than we’ve ever had,” Colleen Berger, manager of community nutrition for BRAFB said.

The Neighborhood Produce Market travels to neighborhoods in Harrisonburg to distribute free produce of choice to families.

“Folks can come and pick out whatever they like it could be maybe they want some cucumbers, and they want some cabbage, but they don’t want zucchini and that way we’re one not wasting food but they’re getting the foods that they can use the most,” Berger said.

This summer the market saw a spike in the number of people served.

Berger said they serve anywhere from 15 to 50 families a stop.

“These markets and these communities are really meeting people where they are so they don’t have to spend their gas and spend extra time at the grocery store, it’s getting them healthy foods that they can use,” Berger said.

BRAFB said the total number of people who visited the market increased by 85%.

More than 4,900 people were served representing over 1,100 in Harrisonburg alone.

Berger said this is just a glimpse of what the food bank is seeing across its distribution area.

“People are still needing help despite the fact the economy is not doing poorly, inflation has stabilized but not come down, despite the fact that unemployment is low,” Berger said.

With more people in need, fewer are donating as well.

Berger said the food bank is sourcing and fundraising to be able to keep up with demand.

“Our funds are now going into a lot more purchasing foods to be able to support these programs to be able to support families who are in need who are accessing service that they may have never needed to but now are finding that they’re needing too,” she said.

The Neighborhood Produce Market is offered most of the year, with many of the stops in collaboration with JMU’s Gus Bus.

“We are seeing you know a lot more folks than we’ve ever seen before and we need the support whether you’re volunteering your time, whether you’re donating financially, whether you’re donating food even down to your garden produce if you have extra all of that is a huge help to the food bank,” Berger said.

To donate or volunteer visit BRAFB’s website.

