Bridgewater evens RCBL Championship series, defeats Shockers 9-7

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and survived a Shockers rally to hang on and win 9-7 on Wednesday night.

The win evens the series 1-1.

Bridgewater’s Chris Huffman and Corbin Lucas each had three hits while Derek Shifflett had three RBI.

Luke Keister had three hits for the Shockers with 2 RBI.

The series resumes Friday night in Bridgewater. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

