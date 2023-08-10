The Bussells Brew: BrewHaha Brewing Company

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Nestled right down the road from Massanutten Resort, BrewHaha Brewing Company has been serving beers and laughs to people for over two years. But BrewHaha wasn’t always just a brewery, they started as a comedy tour.

“So we actually started as a brewing tour company, it was called BrewHaha Comedy Tours, we’d put a comedian on a tour bus, tour craft breweries, and then we’d finish with a restaurant and a comedy show to feature young comedians. I decided moving from that I decided, hey, love making beer, lets try and do that. So that’s why I decided to keep the name and actually built the brand around the motto which is ‘because bad beer is no laughing matter’.” said Pete Ballou.

A veteran of the United States army, founder Pete Ballou said he wanted to combine beer and comedy because of the uniqueness to it.

“I just think it’s something different. A lot of breweries do trivia, we’ll eventually get into that and we’ll get back into more games and stuff too, but if you’re already having a good time with a beer why not have good beer with a good laugh.”

When asked about what made him want to open a brewery, Ballou said because he wanted to create a community where people could have a good time while having a good laugh.

“For me it’s about people, so a lot of people will say stuff like ‘oh, there’s so many craft breweries out there, what makes you different, why are you doing this?’ and I just say people enjoy good times,” said Ballou.

BrewHaha Brewing Company is part of a small community of small businesses named Village of the Valley, which include places to eat like Thirsty’s Craft Burgers, Gogi-Wa Korean BBQ, and the merger of Squirrley’s Ice Cream and Nutts About Coffee, which is owned by Pete’s wife Meghan.

“We have a lot of businesses here so when people come here and ask if we have food, yes we have food. We have a wide variety, which is part of the reason we don’t have food trucks out here, because we don’t need them. Another thing to add is that we’re veteran owned and operated, not only the business, but the entire property as well,’ said Ballou.

By inviting young comedians to come do stand-up comedy, BrewHaha offers plenty of weekend entertainment while serving their beer, but whatever you do, do not ask what the wifi password is.

“People always ask about Wi-Fi, you know what, you’re here, interact with your family, interact with your friends. I have a sign up that says pretend that it’s 1995. Don’t ask for the Wi-Fi code because we’re not going to give it. It’s just about people getting together.”

