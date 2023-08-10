Cloudy with limited rain

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild with temperatures starting in the 60s. Temps slow to rise. Rain will be more limited for today. Spotty showers, sprinkles in the morning with the breeze picking up. Turning slightly humid. Spotty showers continue with an isolated storm possible for the morning. Moisture is limited so showers will not be widespread and likely on the lighter side. Turning windy by late morning and a few showers continue in the afternoon, with a few isolated storms possible. Staying mild and windy. Late day clearing with more isolated showers later in the day. Eventually highs in the mid to upper 70s. Still windy.

An isolated shower into the evening. Some clearing and mild. Temperatures in the 70s and still rather breezy. Winds let up and more clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures into the 70s. A very warm day, partly cloudy and a drop in humidity into the afternoon. A nice summer day with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with temperatures into the 80s early on, staying clear and very pleasant. Comfortable to be outside. Overall, a rather mild night with lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly warming into the 70s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon and hot. Slightly humid with afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms for the afternoon, not widespread. Warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a few clouds. Partly sunny and hot for the day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and slightly humid. A few isolated storms ahead of our next system. A warm evening as we stay into the 80s. Overall warm and pleasant. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Turning partly cloudy for the day and scattered storms Monday afternoon with our next front. Stay tuned for updates. Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

