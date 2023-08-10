Cream of the Crop
EndZone Preview: Riverheads

The Riverheads Gladiators at practice on Aug. 8, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One of the most dominant teams in The Commonwealth is right here in The Shenandoah Valley.

Riverheads has won seven consecutive state championships in Class 1.

However, if the Gladiators want to capture another state title, the road to Salem will look a little different.

Riverheads will compete in Class 2 this season. Although they’re moving up a classification, it’s still business as usual in Staunton.

Head coach Ray Norcross enters his second year as head coach. He says the team has had a good attitude during camp and their conditioning is ahead of schedule.

The strength of Riverheads will be their offensive line. Four starters return from last season and they’re all seniors.

Running back Caden Cook-Cash returns for the Gladiators as a key player.

It’s one of the reasons why Riverheads believes they can carry over the success from Class 1 to Class 2.

“Whether you’re a 1 or a 2, is not really a big deal,” says Norcross. “We play them one at a time. We normally play teams that weren’t Class 1 teams anyways. We look at this like any other season. Our goals haven’t changed. Hopefully we’ll be competitive and tail off of it.”

Riverheads opens the season Aug. 25 at Class 2 runner-up Central. You can view the rest of the schedule below.

2023 Schedule

  • 8/25 - at Central
  • 9/1 - at Tazewell
  • 9/8 - Fort Defiance
  • 9/15 - BYE
  • 9/22 - at Wilson Memorial
  • 9/29 - Christiansburg
  • 10/6 - Staunton
  • 10/13 - at Buffalo Gap
  • 10/20 - Stuarts Draft
  • 10/27 - at Waynesboro
  • 11/3 - John Marshall

