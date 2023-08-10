‘Every JMU defense comes with high standards.’ Dukes hoping to have another elite defense

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison defense has a chance to be another stellar group this season.

It all starts up front with James Carpenter, Jamree Kromah, and Jalen Green. The linebacker core isn’t too shabby either with Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker. The secondary features Josh “Cheese” Sarratt.

The defense is off to a good start so far in camp but they say there is still improvement that needs to be made.

“I feel like if we stop the run, I feel like our DB’s can cover anybody,” said Jones. “That’s a good recipe to have and make teams one dimensional. I feel like we do have a chance to be special but we also have to keep working.”

Green says JMU the last few seasons has had an elite defense.

“Every JMU defense comes with high standards,” said Green. “It’s really just the culture. Every year, we look at last year’s defense and we’re working hard to pass those standards. I think that’s our common goal right now.”

The Dukes will practice in pads for the first time during camp on Thursday.

