Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘Every JMU defense comes with high standards.’ Dukes hoping to have another elite defense

James Madison linebacker Taurus Jones at practice on Aug. 8, 2023.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison defense has a chance to be another stellar group this season.

It all starts up front with James Carpenter, Jamree Kromah, and Jalen Green. The linebacker core isn’t too shabby either with Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker. The secondary features Josh “Cheese” Sarratt.

The defense is off to a good start so far in camp but they say there is still improvement that needs to be made.

“I feel like if we stop the run, I feel like our DB’s can cover anybody,” said Jones. “That’s a good recipe to have and make teams one dimensional. I feel like we do have a chance to be special but we also have to keep working.”

Green says JMU the last few seasons has had an elite defense.

“Every JMU defense comes with high standards,” said Green. “It’s really just the culture. Every year, we look at last year’s defense and we’re working hard to pass those standards. I think that’s our common goal right now.”

The Dukes will practice in pads for the first time during camp on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car stuck between trees in Harrisonburg
People taken to hospital after Harrisonburg crash, police say
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show

Latest News

The Atlantic Union Bank Center, home of the James Madison men's and women's basketball teams
JMU men’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule
James Madison wide receiver Reggie Brown (1) during 2023 fall practice
‘We have competition.’ Several JMU receivers in mix for playing time during camp
James Madison women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan during the 2022-23 season
JMU women’s basketball releases 2023-24 schedule
James Madison Dukes
JMU women’s soccer co-favorite to win Sun Belt