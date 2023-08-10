Cream of the Crop
Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.(Instacart/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

