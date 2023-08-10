Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Officials: 2 women forced 7-year-old to ingest THC gummy, smoke from vape pen

Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to...
Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to ingest THC-infused products.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Two women in Georgia are accused of forcing a 7-year-old to ingest THC, according to officials.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Raquel Price and Nicole Rinker gave THC gummies to a 7-year-old girl and made her smoke from a THC-infused vape pen at their home in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned the girl told the women she did not want to do it and didn’t like how it made her feel. They added that she said it felt like her throat was closing up.

According to an affidavit obtained by WANF, the child was placed under “excessive mental and physical stress” as a result.

Price and Rinker were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were also charged with possession of a controlled substance and pills not in their original container after police discovered what they suspect may be methamphetamine at their home.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car stuck between trees in Harrisonburg
People taken to hospital after Harrisonburg crash, police say
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
‘Tested like never before’: Death toll of Maui wildfires soars to 36
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Dara Lindenbaum, center, listens during a Federal...
Federal Election Commission moves toward potentially regulating AI deepfakes in campaign ads
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
Carowinds staff said the Fury 325 roller coaster reopened Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
North Carolina roller coaster reopens after being shut down over crack in support beam