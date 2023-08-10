Cream of the Crop
Rec Center proposal approved by Rockingham County Board of Supervisors

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday afternoon, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a proposed recreation center for the county.

When this proposal was first announced Rockingham County Recreation Director Kirby Dean told WHSV the goal was for it to have four basketball and volleyball courts, an indoor track and a number of offices and classrooms.

Board Chair, Dewey Ritchie, was the only opposing vote.

