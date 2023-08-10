Rec Center proposal approved by Rockingham County Board of Supervisors

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday afternoon, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a proposed recreation center for the county.

When this proposal was first announced Rockingham County Recreation Director Kirby Dean told WHSV the goal was for it to have four basketball and volleyball courts, an indoor track and a number of offices and classrooms.

Board Chair, Dewey Ritchie, was the only opposing vote.

