‘Tested like never before’: Death toll of Maui wildfires soars to 36

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death toll from the catastrophic Maui wildfires soared to 36 — all victims found in Lahaina — as hundreds of first responders continue a desperate search for survivors and residents took to social media pleading for help to find loved ones.

Meanwhile on Thursday, President Biden has issued a national disaster declaration for what is now one of the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history and the deadliest U.S. wildfire in five years.

Authorities have said three large fires on Maui, including the blaze in Lahaina, are still active. Firefighters, however, appear to be focusing largely on hotspots after airdrops conducted for the first time on Wednesday, when winds began to die down, were finally able to beat down flames.

On Thursday morning, Maui County said the Lahaina wildfire was 80% contained.

All access to Lahaina town — the hardest hit area — remains blocked off.

Aerial assessments of the burned out community put the number of homes destroyed or damage in the flames at more than 270, and officials warned that figure would almost certainly rise.

On Thursday, Maui police said residents aren’t being allowed back into Lahaina because the area simply isn’t safe — active firefighting and search-and-rescue operations continue.

There are also biohazard and other safety concerns, police said.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our community at this challenging time so we can collectively mitigate potential safety risks,” MPD said, in a statement posted on social media.

“Arrangements to allow residents into the area will be announced at a later time.”

In addition to the fatalities, officials say dozens more are injured, some critically.

And thousands of residents are displaced — camping out in six emergency shelters scattered across Maui or staying with family members or in their cars. While many say they’re simply happy to be alive, the scope of the devastation has also left people shell-shocked.

“Everyone’s homeless today. Everyone’s homeless. Thousands of people are homeless today.,” Lahaina resident Tiare Lawrence said. ““I’m so relieved because I found out recently that my sister was safe, my brother is safe with his children, my stepdad was found. Huge sigh of relief.”

Patrick Grady, who lost his home in Lahaina, called the experience “surreal.”

“It’s just horrible,” he added.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen sought to rally residents in a video statement on Wednesday night, urging the community to come together to support one another.

“Tragedy that hits one of us is felt by all of us,” he said. “These past few days, the resolve of our families, businesses and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime.”

In Lahaina on Wednesday, firefighters continued to battle the flames as first responders and remaining residents picked through the rubble and searched for survivors.

Just as Forrest Thomas and Kira Beltran were about to push off the dock they say Front street erupted in flames.

One Lahaina resident said his home was burned down, but he stayed in the town to help.

“We’re gonna do our best to get past this and it’s gonna be tough,” he said. “It’s going to take years to fix. This is not even the worst of it.”

He added, “We’ve still got dead bodies floating on the seawall. They’ve been sitting there since last night. We’ve been pulling people out since last night, trying to save peoples’ lives.”

Others also recounted similar stories, and the Coast Guard asked boaters in the area to be on the lookout for anyone else in the waters off Lahaina — where people jumped to avoid the flames.

Here are more of the latest updates:

Maui County did not have any additional details about the 36 people killed in the wildfires, but the devastating death toll came as frantic residents took to social media to plead for help in finding their loved ones. Others confirmed they had lost people in the fires.

Thousands of people were being housed at the county’s emergency shelters and the American Red Cross of Hawaii is putting out an urgent call for volunteers . Two new shelters have opened in Kahului at King’s Cathedral (777 Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kahului) and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1300 Maui Lani Parkway in Kahului).

Authorities confirmed at least 20 people suffered serious burns in the wildfires and several were airlifted to Oahu. Three are in critical condition at the Straub Medical Center.

Gov. Josh Green said it’s almost certain the damage estimate from the blaze will be in the billions. He arrived back in Hawaii on Wednesday night after cutting short personal travel and was to tour devastated areas of Maui on Thursday accompanied by first responders.

The governor has ordered flags to fly at half-staff as the state mourn the wildfire victims.

The state is continuing to oversee the evacuation of thousands of visitors from Maui, many of whom have opted to return home or seek their own accommodations on other islands. The Hawaii Convention Center has been opened to house displaced visitors.

Tens of thousands of people across Maui are still without power after high winds downed more than 30 poles Tuesday and flames destroyed even more infrastructure. Cell service is also nonexistent in some places and 911 service not available in some places.

