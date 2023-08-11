17-year-old dies in Rockingham County crash, VSP says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 17-year-old from Harrisonburg was killed in a car crash on August 8, and the Virginia State Police say they are investigating.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the two-vehicle crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on August 8 along Buffalo Drive. The VSP says, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Buffalo Drive when it slowed to make a left turn into a private drive. As the Hyundai was turning, a southbound 2022 Subaru BRZ that was traveling behind the Hyundai reportedly failed to slow, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided with the Hyundai. The impact caused the Subaru to run off the roadway and collide with a tree, according to the VSP.

The VSP says the driver and passenger and a passenger in the Elantra were uninjured in the crash. A passenger in the Subaru reportedly suffered minor injuries and was sent to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, but the driver of the Subaru, a 17-year-old from Harrisonburg died at the scene according to the VSP.

The Virginia State Police say the crash is under investigation.

