Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

3 killed, 3 injured in Outer Banks house fire

This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.
This is the second home to catch fire in the Outer Banks within 24 hours.(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C (WWBT) - A house fire in the Outer Banks left three people dead and three others injured early Friday.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire with the possibility of the fire spreading to nearby structures.

“Upon immediate response, it was determined that a home on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished and contained. Three fatalities have been reported, and three additional patients required medical treatment,” a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

A home nearby also sustained minor damage. However, all of the occupants were safely located.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

On Thursday, crews responded to a fire in the Town of Duck in the Four Seasons subdivision.

“Although the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed at this time, it is believed to have originated from a direct lightning strike, as severe storms were present in the area,” Chief Donna Black said.

Black says both occupants of the home and their pets were unharmed.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Clayton County court says health professionals at Southern...
Baby decapitated during birth at Riverdale hospital, lawsuit alleges
(L-R) Brandon and Ashley Powell mugshots
Married couple accused of embezzling from youth baseball
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
State Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
A car stuck between trees in Harrisonburg
People taken to hospital after Harrisonburg crash, police say

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their...
Insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment for some customers
Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Teacher missing for almost 2 weeks; police seek leads
Richmond police swarmed No Limit Towing LLC on Friday, Aug. 11.
Owner of Richmond towing company faces 16 felony indictments for stealing vehicles
Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Police seek help locating missing teacher